Nigerian bourse trades 988.69m shares worth over $37m

A total turnover of 988.692 million shares worth N11.432 billion (about $37.481 million) were traded in 13,596 deals this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Friday 19th April 2019 (Good Friday) and Monday 22nd April 2019 (Easter Monday) Public Holidays to mark the end of the end of the Lenten season and Easter celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Thursday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.770 billion shares valued at N15.264 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,015 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 766.191 million shares valued at N7.261 billion traded in 7,820 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 74.769 million shares worth N24.600 million in 212 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 48.022 million shares worth N3.095 billion traded in 2,374 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc accounted for 355.043 million shares worth N4.845 billion in 2,133 deals.

There was no Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) traded during the week compared with a total of 13,740 units valued at N215,010 that was transacted last week in 2 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 14,246 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N14.980 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 787,527 units valued at N795 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.78% to close the week at 30,086.31 and N11.301 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Oil/Gas Index that depreciated by 2.12%. ($1=N305)