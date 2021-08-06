Nigerian bourse trades 989.5893m shares worth over $199m

A total turnover of 989.593 million shares worth N8.183 billion (about $199.58m) in 19,617 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the results were in contrast to a total of 1.374 billion shares valued at N11.823 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,982 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 603.656 million shares valued at N3.864 billion traded in 9,337 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 102.233 million shares worth N133.987 million in 846 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 80.979 million shares worth N1.250 billion in 2,902 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 210.187 million shares worth N554.388 million in 1,414 deals.

It added that a total of 17,550 units valued at N34.012 million were traded this week in 36 deals compared with a total of 12,242 units valued at N911,149.30 transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 702,021 units valued at N709.343 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 29,324 units valued at N30.799 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.68% to close the week at 38,810.75 and N20.221 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board, NGX Premium, NGX Lotus II and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 1.07%, 0.30%, 0.29 and 0.45% respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat. ($1=N410)