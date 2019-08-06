Nigerian bourse unveils Tuface Idibia as Good Cause Ambassador

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the appointment of internationally renowned award-winning Nigerian artist, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba as its Good Cause Ambassador.A statement by the NSE on Tuesday in Lagos said that as NSE Good Cause Ambassador, Tuface would lend his voice to raising awareness and mobilizing support for the Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives of The Nigerian Stock Exchange geared toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, of the NSE, said: “We are pleased to welcome Tuface Idibia as the first NSE Good Cause Ambassador. His focus on promoting social causes such as raising awareness on peace, the fight against fake drugs, and various other ills that plague the Nigerian society through his music aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable value for our diverse stakeholders as well as increasing impact in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We run an inclusive Corporate Sustainability strategy that promotes market-based approach to environmental, social and governance imperatives amongst all stakeholders. The appointment of Tuface is aimed at inspiring accelerated progress towards the advancement of the SDGs.”

In his speech at the event, Mr. Idibia said: “I am honoured to join the NSE family as a Good Cause Ambassador. I have always used my music to inspire change in the world and this has been the focus of the campaigns I have supported over the years.

“I’m indeed delighted to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I will like to assure all that I will be dedicated to the good cause of promoting sustainable development as championed by the Exchange.”