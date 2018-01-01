Nigerian carrier Air Peace to expand West African routes

The Nigerian carrier, Air Peace says that it has increased its fleet to 24 and will expand its flight in the West African coast.The Chairman, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, said the airline would in 2018, end air travel woes of most underserved destinations in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa as it plans to provide alternative on some key international routes.

The airline’s communications manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, quoted Onyema as saying that the airline still has a lot of grounds to cover in its vision to transform air travel experience in Nigeria, West Coast of Africa and Dubai, Guangzhou-China, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

Iwarah said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the airline regretted that the industrial unrest by Air Traffic Control in Senegal compelled Air Peace to suspend the launch of its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes planned for December 15.

It added that Onyema has, however, assured that the carrier would soon announce a new date for the launch of the three suspended West Coast routes.

According to the statement, the airline, which began flight operations to Accra-Ghana on February 16, 2017, is determined to expand to about nine destinations on the West Coast of Africa.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The airline is awaiting the delivery of the two Boeing 777 Aircraft it recently acquired to start its flight operations to Dubai, Guangzhou, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg, it said.

It added that Onyema attributed the airline’s success in the three years of its existence to the unflinching support of the flying public and the quality leadership of its management team.

The Chairman urged the airline’s management to brace up for the challenge of implementing the airline’s plan.