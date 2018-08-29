Nigerian central bank orders MTN, fours to refund over $8bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the managements of four banks and MTN Nigeria Communications Limited to immediately refund $8.134 billion illegally repatriated by the company to the coffers of the CBN.The four banks are Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic-IBTC, Citibank, and Diamond Bank.

The Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who announced the directive on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the apex bank has imposed heavy sanctions totaling N5.87 billion on the four banks under its regulatory purview and asked same to refund the sum of $8,134,312,397.63 for what it described as ‘flagrant violation of extant laws and regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that the actions of the banks were also in violation of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Foreign Exchange Manual, 2006′.

Okorafor explained that the actions of the banks became necessary, following allegations of remittance of foreign exchange with irregular Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs) issued on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited and subsequent investigations carried out by the apex bank in March 2018.

According to Okorafor, the decision of the apex bank followed thorough investigations into the allegations of remittances by the four banks of foreign exchange with irregular certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs) issued on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited.