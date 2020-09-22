Nigerian central bank reduces lending rate to 11.5%

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced a reduction of the Monetary Policy Rate from 12.5 percent to 11.5 percent.Speaking after the two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Emefiele said that the MPC retained the Cash Reserve Ratio at 27.5 percent and the liquidity ratio at 30 percent.

He explained that the decisions of the MPC were guided by the declining economic growth and rise in inflation which necessitated some trade-offs and sequencing.

Emefiele noted that reducing the MPR will put pressure on the deposit money banks to lower cost of credit and that cheaper credit will improve demand, stimulate production, reduce unemployment and support the recovery of output growth.