Nigerian central bank retains Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent.The Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced after the committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday that the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio were also retained at 27.5 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Emefiele explained that the MPC unanimously agreed to retain the current monetary policy stance by leaving Monetary Policy Rate, MPR and the Cash Reserves Ration unchanged.

According to him, the Liquidity Ratio was also left unchanged, while the Asymmetric corridor was left at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR.

These rates are the rates the MPC maintained at its last meeting in November 2020.

Speaking on the management of the economy, Emefiele advised the Federal Government against any further lockdown in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the CBN would collaborate on policy implementation with the fiscal authorities to revamp the economy, adding that the bank has secured approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

He assured that the CBN can no longer sit back and watch unscrupulous commodity merchants hoard commodities and force the prices of commodities to soar beyond reach of the people.