Nigerian coach releases final 23-man squad for World Cup in Russia

Published on 04.06.2018 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr on Sunday released the final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.The list, which was released after the international friendly with the English national team at Wembley Stadium, London, has John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Moses.

Nigeria lost 1-2 to England during the friendly played on Saturday.

The full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba) Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United) Francis Uzoho (Deportivo de La Coruna)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor) Leon Balogun (Mainz 05) Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa) Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm) Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor) Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge) Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda) Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor) John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva) Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas) Joel Obi (Torino)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai) Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) Victor Moses (Chelsea) Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles arrived in Vienna, Austria on Sunday as part of their preparations for the World Cup in Russia which opens June 14.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Twitter handle on Sunday, the players and officials would be based in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf, Austria.

“The Super Eagles have arrived in Vienna. They head to their Avita Resort Base camp where they will train for the next couple of days,” the NFF said.

It added that the Super Eagles would continue their preparations for the World Cup by taking on Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday.

The team is expected to leave for Russia from Austria.