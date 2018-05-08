Nigerian commission compiles list of dead persons ahead of 2019 elections

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, the National Population Commission (NPC) is compiling a listing of all dead persons in the country for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).The Chairman of the commission, Mr. Eze Duruiheoma, said on Tuesday in Abuja that NPC would complete the process and hand over the accurate data to INEC within two months.

“In the next one month or two, the data will be made available, but we have to be sure of the numbers before we make it available to INEC.

“We do not have 100 percent coverage in registration of deaths and births.

“But the 50 percent we have from it will be made available to INEC for them to clean out dead names from voters register,” he said.

He said that the final stage of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INEC and NPC would be implemented soon.

He reassured that the partnership between the two agencies would help ascertain records of dead people nationwide.

INEC recently requested for the list of dead citizens in the country from the NPC, beginning from 2015 to enable it “sanitise” the voters register.