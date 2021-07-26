Nigerian Court adjourns trial of IPOB leader to October 21

After the controversy that trailed the exclusion of some notable Nigerian media organizations from the coverage of the resumed trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday in Abuja, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the trial to October 21, 2021.According to local media reports on Monday, the adjournment of the trial to October was due to the inability of the members of the Department of State Services (DSS) to bring Kanu to the High Court on Monday.

On the request by Kanu to be transferred to the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, the judge ruled that Kanu should remain in the custody of the DSS.

The reports added that Justice Nyako, however, granted the request for Kanu to have access to his medical doctor for the purpose of carrying out a comprehensive independent medical examination on him.

The IPOB leader was rearrested abroad on June 27, and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial. Kanu, who was first arrested and charged to court for terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, illegal possession of firearms among others, was granted bail on medical grounds, but he was able to leave the country illegally and could not appear in court to continue with the trial.