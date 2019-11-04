Nigerian customs service says no date set for termination of border closure

As confusion dotes the terminal date for the closure of borders with Benin, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has reported that the border closure on August 20, 2019 was the first phase of the exercise.The Customs disowned insinuations that the border closure would terminate at the end of January 2020, but the end of the first phase of the operation.

A statement by the spokesman of the NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, on Monday, said that the borders would not be reopened until the objectives of the closure were achieved.

APA reports that one of the objectives of the closure is the demand by Nigeria that all her neighbours abide with the ECOWAS protocol on movement and trade.

The protocol is against flooding another country with goods imported by her neighbour.

Explaining that security operatives would be briefed on the next line of action on the closure, Attah said: “This is not the terminal date; it’s just for this phase. You know operations of this type are in phases. January 31, 2020 is the end of this phase. The exercise will continue until the set objectives are achieved.”

The Comptroller General of the NCS, retired Col. Hameed Ali, had earlier warned that the borders would not be opened until the neighbouring countries are compliant and sign an agreement with Nigeria on the vexatious issues.

“Our interest is to make sure that our country is secure, the well-being of our people is ensured and our economy is secure.

“The step we have taken is in the interest of Nigeria, the step is not to hurt anybody, but to protect our own interests as a nation,” he said.

All the borders are currently being manned by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The operation is coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Meanwhile, the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) reported that the closure of the borders has restricted the influx of smuggled textile materials, which is good for reviving the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sub-sectors of the economy.

The President of the association, Mr. Anibe Achimugu, said the reduction in the influx of textile materials is boosting the morale of the players.

“The closure has reduced that significantly, but that has also put a burden on us to fill the gap. We have to start developing our internal capacities to meet the needs of Nigerians,” he said.