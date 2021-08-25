Nigerian Defence Academy announces security breach of its architecture

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has said that the security architecture of the academy was compromised early morning on Tuesday by unknown gunmen, who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka in Kaduna State.A statement by Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, Academy’s Public Relations Officer, said on Tuesday that during the unfortunate incident, “we lost two personnel and one was abducted”.

According to the statement, the academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state have since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,” the statement added.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative pastime for restive youths, armed herdsmen and bandits in northern Nigeria. The activities of these groups of miscreants have forced some state governments to close down schools, which are soft targets for them.