Nigerian defense college delegation arrives in Liberia

A visiting team from the Nigerian National Defense College has arrived in the Country on a one week study tour to get firsthand information on lessons learned from the Liberian Civil War that could be used for future crises prevention in West Africa.The study tour is being held under the theme: “The Role of the Military in Democratic Governance, and National Development”.

In a round table discussion with officials of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the Ministry of National Defense Thursday, Deputy National Defense Minister for Administration T. Olandrus Dickson

recounted the “Dark history” of the Armed Forces of Liberia during the Liberian civil crisis, which, he said, contributed to the dissolution of the force in 2006.

He informed the team that the new Armed Forces of Liberia which was created as a result of the dissolution of the old force in 2006, is now contributing to the overall development of the Country. Minister Dickson said the Liberian military is now part of a regional process to restore peace and security in some parts of Africa.

He said the AFL as a “Force for Good”, is more focused on building relationship with the people of Liberia by engaging in productive programs in order to build public confidence in the new army.

He lauded the Nigerian Military for its overwhelming support to the formation of the new Liberian military, stressing that Nigeria’s contribution to the AFL has placed the army in a position to

contribute to the rebuilding process of the country.

The AFL as part of the rebuilding process, is currently involved in the reconstruction of roads, hospitals, medical outreaches and other civil activities around the country, he further stated.

Commenting earlier, Armed Forces of Liberia Chief of Staff, Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III commended the Nigerian Defense College for including Liberia in the tour of five countries in Africa.

He assured the Nigerian Military delegation that the AFL will remain steadfast and do away with acts that will undermine its professionalism in the development of the country. The Liberian Army Chief of Staff said the AFL is cognizant of its past history that made the Liberian military the seventh worst faction in the Liberian Civil War, according to the Liberian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report, and will therefore promote values that will enhance democratic governance and national

development.

In remarks, the team leader of the visiting delegation, BD Solomon, a faculty member of the Nigerian Defense College, informed the Minister that they are in the country to collect firsthand information on lessons learned on the Liberian Civil War that could be used for future crises prevention in West Africa.