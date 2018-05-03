Nigerian editors call for justice for slain journalists, media workers

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to reopen and urgently resolve all pending cases of attacks and killings of Journalists and Media workers in the country and bring perpetrators to book, to serve as deterrent to others.In its message to mark the 2018 World Press Freedom Day, the NGE said: “While we condole with the families of our colleagues who paid the supreme price in the course of serving humanity, we celebrate all our colleagues who have continually defied the odds to shine the light into the darkest places, hold government accountable to the people and tell compelling stories about our communities and nation. We salute your courage.”

“It is also important to mention that impunity and all forms of oppressions and molestation must stop. More importantly, governments must begin to treat the Media as an ally in development and nation building,” the NGE said.

It noted that the history of Nigeria cannot be written without a mention of the role the Media played in the struggle for independence, enthronement of democracy and promotion and propagation of social justice and human rights and having acquitted itself thus, its operators and indeed, journalists, do not deserve to be treated with anything less than respect and decorum in the course of performing their Constitutional responsibility.

According to the statement, the governments and the political class should recognise the role of the Media in sustainable development, especially during the forthcoming elections – as a watchdog fostering transparency, accountability and the rule of law, we reiterate the fact that it is the responsibilities of governments and relevant institutions to protect journalists from physical harm and intimidation.

It lamented the challenges in the Media industry in Nigeria, which have affected payment of monthly emoluments of media workers, thus creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and in effect, reducing the general morale of journalists in the country.

The NGE noted that while the media industry has supported all other sectors of the economy, it is left to bear the brunt of everything that has gone wrong with the economy and therefore “call the attention of all on a day like this that a nation whose economy does not and cannot support the economy of its Media industry cannot thumb its chest that its press is free. A broke Media industry has no press freedom and is, therefore, far from being free, for as long as the economic shackles are firmly in place”.

“On our part as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, we must collectively play our role in the interest of the generality of Nigerians whose trust we hold by maintaining and observing the highest professional and ethical standards in total compliance with the Code of Ethics of the Journalism profession. We must not allow agents of retrogression to use our platforms to preach hate and extremism under the guise of free speech,” the NGE said.

While wishing warm felicitations to colleagues and friends of the media across the country and around the world, the NGE called on the Nigerian government to create an enabling legal environment for press freedom and give special attention to the role of an independent Judiciary in ensuring legal guarantees for press freedom and the prosecution of crimes against journalists.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice”.