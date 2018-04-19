Nigerian editors condemn mace disappearance from Senate

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned in very strong terms, any and every act that constitutes an affront to or assault on Nigeria’s fledgling democracy!Reacting to the snatching of the Mace in the Nigerian Senate by alleged thugs on Wednesday in Abuja, the NGE said that such brigandage and acts akin to hooliganism, as was witnessed on Wednesday, “run contrary to the concepts and tenets of the democracy that the Fourth Estate of the Realm struggled to enshrine in our country”.

“Even more reprehensible is the confirmation by the Nigerian Senate that this dastardly act was perpetrated on the instruction of an elected representative of the people.

“The NGE, like other law-abiding organisations, agencies and persons across all strata, demand that the perpetrators be tracked, arrested and tried in accordance with the country’s constitutional provisions,” the NGE said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The NGE notes and commends the Nigeria Police for swiftly responding to the emergent crisis. However, all security agencies are again enjoined to as a matter of urgency, renew their commitment and restrategise to forestall a recurrence, not only in the National Assembly but throughout the country.

The NGE also reminds all officials, elected or appointed and across all tiers of government, to remember their oath of office, as well as the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Nigerian people.

“At all times, their words and deeds must exemplify the highest level of decency, decorum, responsibility and stewardship, in order to remain worthy of the people’s faith and trust,” the NGE said.

The NGE restates its commitment to promote issues that will deepen sustainable democracy in Nigeria and therefore calls on all other constitutional realms to diligently and selflessly play their parts to achieve this goal for our fatherland.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Nigerians watched in shock as yet another charade unfolded in the Senate with the snatching of the Mace in the Senate, the symbol of authority from the Red Chamber, by alleged thugs.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed receipt of the snatched mace, which was recovered and returned by the Police on Thursday.