Nigerian editors condemn violence in presidential, legislative polls

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the violence that characterised the elections in many parts of the country, which led to loss of lives and burning of several electoral materials.The NGE said in a communique issued on Sunday in Lagos after its Standing Committee meeting that there was a compelling and urgent need to take steps to address the lapses observed during the elections to ensure a better exercise in future, particularly the coming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections on March 9.

It urged the government, security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission and politicians must live above board and avoid every action that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in future elections.

The Guild implored aggrieved parties to follow due process in seeking redress for any perceived injustice arising from the polls.

“To ensure better organised elections in future, the new administration should, as a matter of urgency, set up machinery to carry out electoral reforms. This will guarantee a more credible and acceptable process,” the NGE said.