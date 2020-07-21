Nigerian editors, minister mourn death of former publisher of Democrat Newspaper, Isa Funtua

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed a deep sense of sorrow as it commiserates with the family of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, whose sudden death occurred on Monday, July 20, 2020.“The Guild is deeply saddened by his demise and prays the Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of an elder statesman, newspaper publisher, a brilliant administrator, a former minister and a feisty defender of free press.

“A friend and political associate of President MuhammaduBuhari, Mallam IsmailaFuntua has, over the decades, remained consistent like the Northern Star, whose influence stretched beyond journalism to manufacturing and politics.

“In him, the nation will miss a forthright and bold patriot who deployed his defunct newspaper, The Democrat, to foster national unity, promote free speech and engender a culture of high ethical standard in journalism.

“The Guild mourns a friend and supporter whose appearances and seminal contributions at our annual conferences helped to deepen discourses and provide a compass for the younger generation of journalists in the country,” the statement signed by Mustapha Isah and Ken Ugbechie, President.and Publicity Secretary respectively said.

It recalled that the late Funtua was the founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited, one of the biggest indigenous construction companies in the country, which built most of the magnificent public buildings in Abuja.

He founded the New Africa Holdings (publishers of the defunct Democrat newspapers). He was also a former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN.

Until his death, Mallam Funtua, 78, was a life patron of both NPAN and the International Press Institute, IPI.

“Journalism and the nation would miss this rare patriot,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has

described the death of Isma’ila Isa Funtua as a rude shock and

a severe blow to the media industry in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister hailed Isa Funtua’s contribution to media development and his untiring defence of free speech and the freedom of the press, starting from his days as the founder of the Democrat Newspapers to his stint as the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN.

He said Isa Funtua’s passion for the media industry saw him serving as the life patron of the NPAN and taking active interest in matters concerning the industry until his death.

”Mallam Isa Funtua was a man of many parts, with his eventful life highlighted by service, whether as a media icon, an entrepreneur or a philanthropist. He also served as a government Minister and a member of the 1994-1995 Constitutional Conference, hallmarking his versatility,” the minister said.