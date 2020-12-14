Nigerian editors mourn newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock at the demise of the Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Group of Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, at the age of 58.The NGE said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that it was shocked at his sudden death because the late Nda-Isaiah attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos last Tuesday, where the Chairman of Media Trust Limited, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, was elected as the new President.

It noted that the Nigerian media industry has indeed lost a thorough-bred professional, who made invaluable contributions to the development of journalism in Africa.

According to the NGE, Nda-Isaiah was a popular columnist, who later forayed into politics, even though he trained as a Pharmacist.

“The Guild remembers him as a great believer in the Nigerian project, who made immense contributions to the Nigerian media industry.

“The body of Editors expresses its condolences to his immediate family, staff and management of Leadership Newspapers, as well as the government and people of Niger state,” the statement said.