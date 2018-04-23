Nigerian electoral body denies plan for more polling units

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied that it plans to introduce 30,000 new polling units so as to compromise the 2019 general elections.INEC in a statement on Sunday described the allegation as false and misleading and that it should be disregarded by members of the public.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, explained that INEC had directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly assess the requests and provide it with information on new settlements not served or inadequately served by existing polling units among other areas with natural barriers.

“The fact of the matter is that in response to 3,789 requests so far received nationwide for the creation of new polling units, the Commission directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly asses and provide it with information on new settlements that are not served or inadequately served by existing polling units.

“Areas with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units, areas that are distant from existing polling units and areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters,” the statement read in part.

Oyekanmi said these reports are still being awaited from the states.

According to him, it is these reports and the information they contain that will be collated and carefully examined by the Commission in order to determine what changes may be necessary in the current polling units profile of the country.

INEC therefore said the insinuation that the Commission was intending to create 30,000 new polling units to compromise the 2019 General Elections was “false, misleading, unfounded and should be disregarded”.

INEC added that the decisions and actions of the commission shall always be guided by the provisions of the extant laws.