Nigerian electoral body to fight hate speech

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to cooperate with advertising professionals to mitigate hate speeches in the country’s electoral campaigns.The INEC online newspaper quoted the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as making the pledge when he received the newly elected Executives of the Advertising Practitioners Association, Abuja Chapter (APAAC).

Yakubu said that the Commission would partner with the professionals to promote sound political advertising as the countdown to the 2019 general elections continued.

He said that working with professional bodies such as APAAC would bring about sanity in the practice, especially with regard to electoral advertisings.

The INEC Chairman said the Commission was willing to work with every organisation that could add value to the 2019 general elections.

Yakubu urged APAAC to work closely with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in order to sanitise political advertising.

Earlier, the Chairman of APAAC, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu, commended the current leadership of the Commission for its focus and determination to ensure free, fair and credible elections, regardless of daunting challenges.

“Despite the huge challenges, INEC has been performing creditably well.

“Political contests in Nigeria have always been characterized historically by violence, misgivings, fake news and propaganda, but in spite of these, INEC has remained on the path of providing Nigerians with credible elections,” he said.

He said that APAAC, as a patriotic organisation, was prepared to assist INEC in sensitizing political parties on ethical advertising.

Aliyu said the association would also assist on how campaigns should be run in order to avert a repeat of what happened in 2015 when hate speech and foul languages were prevalent.