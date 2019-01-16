Nigerian envoy to Cote d’Ivoire dies in Abidjan

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Mr. Ibrahim Isah, has died.A statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday in Abuja said that Ambassador Isah, a career diplomat, passed on after a protracted illness, on Tuesday, 15 January 2019 in Abidjan.

It added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, and members of staff of the ministry received the sad news of his death with great shock and prayed that the Almighty God grant his family and the nation, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Ambassador Isah, who hails from Niger State in northern Nigeria, joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983. During his career, the late Ambassador served in different capacities both at Headquarters and in our Missions.

He served at the Nigerian High Commission in Sierra Leone, Consulate-General in New York, Jeddah and Embassy in China.

“Moreso, he was Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey until his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary/Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire in 2018,” the statement added.