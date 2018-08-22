Nigerian fighter jets neutralise Boko Haram terrorists camps

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of “Operation LAFIYA DOLE” has neutralised Boko Haram terrorists camps at Zanari and Tunbun Rego in Borno State in northern Nigeria.The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the NAF ATF of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had recorded further gains in the ongoing air interdiction operations designed to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the fringes of Lake Chad.

”This occurred as the ATF on August 20 conducted air strikes on BHT camps at Zanari and Tunbun Rego in Borno State.

”The air strikes at Zanari were planned and executed based on intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had established a training camp in the village and were converging in an area prior to departing for an attack on our own troops locations around the Lake Chad area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled II NAF Alpha Jet aircraft for a pre-emptive strike on two specified locations within Zanari, where the BHTs were assembled,” he said.

He explained that the fighter aircraft acquired and attacked both locations, neutralizing several BHTs, with only few survivors seen fleeing the area.

According to him, they were later mopped up by follow-on rocket strikes.

He added that another identified BHT rendezvous point and staging area on the outskirts of Tunbun Rego was also attacked and destroyed by the Alpha Jets.

Daramola assured that the NAF would continue to deploy its platforms to conduct intensive Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in the entire Northeast of the country in order to discover the possible locations of remnants of the BHTs and neutralise them.