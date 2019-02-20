Nigerian fighter jets pound Boko Haram base

The Nigerian Air Force confirms that it has decimated a Boko Haram camp and neutralised some of its fighters at a settlement called Arboko in the northeastern state of Borno.Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the operation of the Air Task Force (ATF) was carried out on Monday.

Daramola explained that an Alpha jet destroyed the insurgent’s camp while providing close air support to ground troops of the 82 Brigade of the Nigerian army.

“In the course of the operation, the ISR aircraft spotted a group of Boko Haram fighters within Arboko village and vectored the Alpha Jet to engage their camp with rocket fire, thereby degrading the terrorists’ structures and neutralising some of their fighters,” he said.

The spokesman said that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the sect in the north-east.