Nigerian firm to build 100 000 housing units in Liberia

Liberia’s National Housing Authority (NHA) and Chaste Mutual Investment Limited of Nigeria have reached a deal for the construction of 100,000 housing units.According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions, Chaste Mutual will provide financial and technical support towards the construction of the housing units, while the NHA will be responsible for the architectural work.

At the signing of the pact Tuesday, NHA’s officer-in-charge Tonia D. Johnson represented her institution, while Chaste Investment Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ayo Olatunde was there for his firm.

Madam Johnson welcomed such investment to construct “affordable” homes for Liberians, noting that the NHA will work along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to acquire lands in Grand Bassa and Margibi counties for the implementation of the project.

She expressed excitement about the interest of investors who want to work with the NHA which would enable it live up to its responsibility to develop and implement integrated housing programs.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, Dr. Olatunde said the agreement is in fulfillment of the Liberian government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, stating that Chaste has the capacity and experience to develop housing units as anticipated by the government of Liberia.