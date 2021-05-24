Nigerian Government orders Flag to fly at half-mast in honour of late Army chief, 10 other officers

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May, 2021.“This approval is to honour the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Ibrahim Attahiru, 10 senior military and service members, who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday, May 21, 2021.

“The President has similarly approved a work free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday 24th May, 2021,” a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra state government in south-eastern Nigeria has declared a three-day mourning for the Army Chief, Lt-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has directed that the state flag fly at half-mast in all public facilities in Anambra State from Monday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 27, 2021.

According to a statement by State Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, Mr.C. Don Adinuba, the mourning is in appreciation of the role of the Nigerian Armed Forces in bringing about peace, stability and order in the country as a whole and in Anambra State in particular.

Together with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps and Anambra Vigilante Group, the Armed Forces have played a huge role in making Anambra State the most peaceful and the safest state in Nigeria in the last seven years, despite the security breaches of the past few months. Officers and men of the Armed Forces patrol are to this day patrolling streets, towns and villages of the state, especially troubled parts, both day and night.

As a result of the safe and peaceful environment, Anambra State has in the last couple of years attracted huge investments. The state has recorded investments worth between four and five billion dollars ($4-5 bn), creating products and services as well as direct and indirect employment in various sectors.

According to the statement, the people and government of Anambra State have always recognized that military duties are sacrificial, carried out to serve the public good.