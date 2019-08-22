Nigerian governors endorse proposed Agro-processing zones

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the establishment of Special Agro-processing Zones (SAPZs) has the potential of attracting between one to four billion dollars investments into the country.The Chairman of the forum and Governor of the Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the forum’s 4th meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fayemi explained that all states were potential beneficiaries of the SAPZs

initiative, which will bring together the farming and the processing community.

He disclosed that he was at the meeting and engagement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and potential investors on the initiative.

“The Forum was briefed by its Deputy Chairman, Aminu Tabuwal of Sokoto state on the meeting between the Forum and the AfDB, the officials came in the company of existing and potential Chinese investors in Nigeria.

“The meeting was part of a series of high-level engagements driven by the AfDB to promote the establishment of SAPZs in Nigeria.

“This SAPZs, which will bring together the farming and the processing community have the potential of attracting about $1 billion from the AfDB and up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors,” he said.

Fayemi said that the governors already agreed with the AfDB that a tasks desk for the initiative would be at NGF Secretariat to coordinate the interests expressed from various states.

On the issue of health, he said that members of the forum resolved to continue to support the actualization of universal health coverage in Nigeria.

This, according to him, followed update from the NGF Secretariat on Basic Health Care Fund (BHCF), State Health Insurance Agency and the fact that Nigeria had been polio-free for three years and on the verge of being certified polio free.

“The Governors expressed willingness to prioritize routine immunization coverage in the States which will ensure that Nigeria is declared polio free and ensure sustainability moving forward,” he said.