Nigerian govt declares Friday public holiday to mark independence anniversary

Published on 30.09.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, October 1, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration.Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government in Abuja on Wednesday, congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the nation’s 61st independence and assured them of the government’s commitment to tackling and eradicating all forms of challenges facing the country.

Aregbesola noted that the warmth, welcoming spirit, and love, as well as the abundant wealth inherent in human capital and the richness of Nigeria make it the leading black nation in the world.

He stressed the need for the people to rally themselves together to harness the nation’s potential.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion, and culture, we are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world, and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” the Minister said.

He stated that while celebrating Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary was necessary, the safety of the citizenry was a huge concern to the President, especially with the third wave of the COVID-19 still in place and that this year’s celebration would be held without the usual pomp and pageantry.

The Minister wished Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration and called on the people to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens.

