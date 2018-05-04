Nigerian gov’t feeds 7.6m children daily – VP

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that about 7.6 million children in 22 states across the country are fed daily under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).Speaking at an interactive session with beneficiaries of the NHGSFP and inspection of the N-Power Programme at Alagbaka Estate Primary School, Akure on Friday, Osinbajo said that the purpose of NHGSFP was to ensure that children in public primary schools across the country would have at least one very good meal daily.

He added that the meal would improve the children’s health, boost farming in the country and create job opportunities for some people.

“I have tasted the food myself and I think it is the quite nice,” he said.

Osinbajo disclosed that another set of 300,000 Nigerian youths would be engaged in the N-power programme.

According to him, the new set of beneficiaries will teach in public primary schools and that 200,000 graduates are already benefiting from the programme.

The report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted Osinbajo as saying that the N-Power teachers are using tablets to teach and that it is a very revolutionary thing for all the young men and women, who have volunteered to participate in the programme.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, commended the Federal Government for the efforts in bringing both programmes to the state.

He attributed the success of the programmes in the state to the positive relationship between the state and the Federal Government.