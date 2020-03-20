Nigerian govt orders closure of school to check spread of COVID-19

The federal government of Nigeria has shut down its educational Institutions, including universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and the 104 Unity Colleges in Nigeria as a major effort to curtain coronavirus.Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, late on Thursday in Abuja as a proactive step to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The permanent secretary noted that the decision to close down the schools is to protect and safeguard the lives of students/pupils from the deadly coronavirus.

”We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately,” Echono said.

The permanent secretary said the ministry would monitor development as total closure might be ordered at any moment.

He admonished all the principals of the Unity Colleges to fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

The statement reads: “In the meantime, the minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers, and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

“Adamu Adamu directed the principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.”

The state governments and the federal capital territory have also shut down their private and public schools.