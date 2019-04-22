Nigerian govt says Third Mainland Bridge safe for motorists

The Nigerian government has assured motorists the Third Mainland Bridge is safe and , does not pose any danger contrary to the impression created by a social media posting.According to a statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, its engineers and consultants confirmed a bad joint on the bridge, but said that the bridge was good enough for commuters and that work would soon begin on the affected joint and others.

“The general public is hereby informed that the expansion joint shown in a Facebook video clip is one of those slated for change during repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge which will commence soon.

“It is still functioning and our engineers and consultants have advised that it does not pose any structural danger to the bridge and it is safe to use.

“Commuters and Lagos residents will recall that the Third Mainland Bridge was shut down for a three-day investigative maintenance in August 2018. Tests done on the expansion joints then called static and dynamic load tests were to check functionality. A number of expansion joints were identified for replacement then,” the statement said.

According to the statement, in March this year, underwater confirmatory tests preceding the repair works to be done on the bridge were carried out on the piles to determine if there is further deterioration or not on the piles from that which was done in 2013.

It noted, however, that all the tests done preparatory to the closure of the bridge in order to commence comprehensive maintenance works indicate that the integrity of the bridge is intact.

“Therefore, the Third Mainland Bridge is safe for use, and people should desist from spreading or sharing false information about the bridge on social media platforms,” it added.