Nigerian gov’t supports 36 states with over $6bn – VP

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government has assisted the 36 states with $6.2 billion irrespective of their party affiliation.Osinbajo said the government would continue also to assist the people and focus on welfare, especially of the poor and vulnerable.

He said the gesture was a clear departure from the primordial practice where past administrations at the centre limited their assistance to states ruled by the party at the centre.

Osinbajo made the commitment on Thursday in Umuahia at the inauguration of the state’s Tele-health initiative, – “Dial-a-doctor – which he described as commendable effort in the healthcare delivery system in the state.

“At the inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC) in 2015, the president publicly declared that our own NEC will assist every state because poverty in our nation is no respecter of ethnic group, religion or party affiliation,” he said.

The vice president said that in line with the decision, the Federal Government had so far supported states “without discrimination along party lines” to the tune of $6.2 billion.

“Today we are feeding 7.9 million children in our own school feeding programme in 22 states.

“We have employed over 200, 000 graduates in our N-Power scheme and 300,000 more awaiting funding and we are giving loans to over 300, 000 traders and we are heading for a million traders and artisans,” he said.

According to him, the government is giving monthly stipend to 300,000 of the poorest families in all the states of Nigeria without discrimination along party lines.

He also spoke on the Federal Government’s School Feeding Programme, saying that 125,684 pupils in 724 schools in Abia State were being fed, with no fewer than 2,000 cooks, handling the contract.

Osinbajo further said that the Federal Government had given out loans to over 7,500 small businesses in the state.

He disclosed that in the healthcare sector, the save-one-million lives programme has made available $1.5 million to each state to improve the quality of basic healthcare, especially to women and children/

He noted that the tele-health initiative has become expedient for Nigeria to embrace technology to close the healthcare gap between the urban and rural areas.

In his remarks, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu described the programme as “a dream come true,” saying: “the initiative is the future of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and Africa.”

Ikpeazu said that the state government would leverage on the programme not only to improve life expectancy in Abia State, but surpass the average national life expectancy.