Nigerian govt to support local oil firms to grow – Minister

Published on 01.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has

said that the Nigerian government is prepared to support indigenous

oil and gas companies operating in the country to overcome their existing

market challenges and grow to become big energy conglomerates.Speaking at the unveiling of the programme, tagged ‘Project 100′ that would

see 100 wholly-owned and operated Nigerian companies receive capacity

and financial support from the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring

Board (NCDMB) on Thursday in Abuja, Kachikwu said that it was part of its

effort to improve indigenousb participation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He noted that indigenous companies operating in the Nigerian oil industry always

contend with serious difficulties and that the programme will, among other

things, seek to also develop next generation large-scale Nigerian oil and gas

service companies through structured capacity building and policy intervention.

Local media reports on Friday quoted the minister as saying that the programme was

designed to create opportunities for local companies by boosting their capacity and giving them access to existing

markets.

The minister urged the selected 60 firms to focus on growing their businesses and that the

government would expect them to meet the objectives of the programme.

In his remarks at the event, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, explained

said that the board would enhance the capacity of companies selected for the

programme and help them financially through the Nigerian Content Intervention

Fund (NCIF).

He said that the selection of the companies was transparently executed from

NCDMB’s platform-NOGICJQS with the assistance of KPMG and that another

phase of selection would be held in the coming weeks.

Wabote said that the programme would allow medium-size Nigerian companies to

grow into large businesses and that of the 8,000 indigenous companies

registered on its portal, just 2527 companies were active.

According to him, the 60 companies were selected from these number after going

through rigorous screening, noting that while the companies were eligible to access

funding from the $200 million NCIF.