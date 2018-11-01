Nigerian health Insurance boss proceeds on ‘administrative leave’

President Muhammadu Buhari has intervened in the crisis in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and directed the embattled Executive Secretary of, Prof. Usman Yusuf, to proceed on administrative leave.A Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Olusegun A. Adekunle, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the decision of the president was to allow for unfettered investigation into allegations of infractions and financial malfeasance levelled against the NHIS boss.

“In order to create room for an unfettered investigation, Mr. President has approved that the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf should proceed on administrative leave immediately.

“In his absence, Mr. Ben Omogo, a Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been deployed to oversee the affairs of the Scheme,” the statement said.

The statement added that President Buhari also approved the establishment of an independent fact-finding panel (which will be inaugurated by the SGF on Friday to investigate the allegations.

According to the statement, the members of the committee include Dr. Hassan Bukar, Chairman, Director, HPRS, FMH, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole; Director, Audit, (AuGF), Adewale Owolo; and Deputy Director Expenditure (OAGF), Shamsuddeen Bello.

Others are Director, Certification & Compliance, BPP, Ishaq Yahaya; Director of Science (FMS&T), Dr. Ekanem John Udoh; and Director, Administration (OSGF), Mrs. Jummai Idakwo.

With the establishment of this panel, the earlier body set up by the Governing Council stands dissolved, the statement said, adding that the panel is expected to report back within two weeks.

It will be recalled that the NHIS boss had earlier been suspended on the directive of the Minister of Health after a panel found him liable of infractions and financial mismanagement, but he was recalled by higher authorities.

However, the latest decision by the President followed the protest by the workers of the NHIS over the refusal of Prof. Yusuf to comply with another suspension order of the Governing Council of the NHIS.