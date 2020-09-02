Nigerian House of Reps. Speaker arrives in Ghana for two-day visit

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived in Accra, Ghana for a two-day visit to the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament.According to local media reports in Accra on Wednesday, Gbajabiamila, who is leading a Nigerian delegation, was received at the Kotoka International Airport by his Ghanaian counterpart, Prof. Aaron Oquaye.

The reports added that the two Speakers are expected to discuss the current row between the two neighbouring West African countries over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians living and doing business in Ghana.

Welcoming his guests from Nigeria, Prof. Oquaye stressed the need to maintain the cordial relations between the two countries at all times and expressed the hope that their visit would assist in strengthening the bond between Ghana and Nigeria.

Responding, the Nigerian Speaker expressed the hope that the contending issues between the two countries will be amicably resolved for the benefit of the two countries during the visit.