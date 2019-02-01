Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala joins FC Barcelona

Published on 01.02.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Nigerian female international Asisat Oshoala has joined the female team of

Barcelona FC.Oshoala said in her Twitter handle that she was delighted at joining the

football club on loan from her Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian F.C.

Local media reports on Friday quoted Barcelona FC as saying on its website that

Oshoala arrived in Barcelona on Thursday morning for the routine medical

checks and then signed her contract in the president’s office at the Camp Nou

in the presence of the director responsible for the section, Maria Teixidor,

and sports manager Markel Zubizarreta.

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history

and wonderful football mentality.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder,

with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to

make this decision.

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This

is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here,”

Oshoala said while signing the contract.

“Oshoala will play out the remainder of the 2018/19 season at Camp Nou,” the

reports added.