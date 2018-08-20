Nigerian international Ndidi signs six-year deal with Leicester

Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi has committed has signed a six-year deal with English Premier Club Leicester.According to local media reports, the 21-year-old Nigeria midfielder’s new deal will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2024.

The reports quoted a statement on lcfc.com as saying that “In the 18 months since his arrival from Belgian side Genk, the 21-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents as well as a key member of Leicester’s first-team squad.”

“I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years.

“Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments,” Ndidi said after putting pen to paper.

Ndidi has made 63 appearances for the Foxes since his arrival from Genk in a £15 million deal in January 2017.