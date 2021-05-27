International › APA

Nigerian leader appoints Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as new Chief of Army Staff

Published on 27.05.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.A statement on Thursday in Abuja by the military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that prior to his appointment, Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

It added that Major-General Yahaya is the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named ‘Operation HADIN KAI’.

It will be recalled that the appointment of Major General Yahaya is coming about six days after the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen, Attahiru Ibrahim, and 10 officers lost their lives in a plane crash in Kaduna in northern Nigeria.

