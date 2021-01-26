Nigerian leader appoints new Service Chiefs

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has finally bowed to public pressure and appoints new Service Chiefs for the country.The statement by the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, gave the names of the new service chiefs as Major-General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O. Amao as Chief of Air Staff.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

“Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“President Buhari thanks the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their ‘overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,’ wishing them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

According to the statement, President Buhari congratulated the new Service Chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Some eminent Nigerians as well as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had severally demanded for the replacement the service chiefs who were appointed in 2015 in order to inject fresh blood into the system, following worsening security situation in the country.