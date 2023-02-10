International › APA

Happening now

Nigerian leader approves establishment of Presidential Transition Council

Published on 10.02.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme on May 29, 2023.The statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, said that Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is the SGF, would serve as Chairman of the council, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

According to the statement, the members of the committee include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Solicitor-General of the Federation; and Permanent Secretaries from ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Others are the Cabinet Affairs Office, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and State House.

The statement added that President Buhari has signed Executive Order No.14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions, which provides a legal framework that will ensure a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

