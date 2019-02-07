Nigerian leader assents to Competition, Consumer Protection Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed into law, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill which becomes the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2019.With the signing of the bill into law, consumers of goods and services in Nigeria may soon be receiving a more robust protection and redress from unwholesome products and services.

Reacting to the signing of the bill inyo law, the Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Babatunde Irukera, said: “We at the Consumer Protection Council will engage every tool and provision in this new law, and any other enactment for the protection of consumers to ensure fair treatment and respect for Nigerian consumers.”

“By this, Nigeria has promulgated perhaps the most prolific legislation for promoting consumer confidence, choice and fair pricing. By the same token, the law deepens the framework for encouraging and supporting small and medium scale businesses by ensuring a playing field that eliminates entry barriers and operational obstacles which prevent sustainability and profitability,” media reports on Thursday quoted Irukera as saying.

According to him, the Federal Government has through this law, cemented the most needed efficient and transparent framework for meaningful and credible disposition of public enterprises, expanding economic growth and assuring shared prosperity.