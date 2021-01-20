Nigerian leader assures President Talon of Benin of cordial relations

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has assured President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic that Nigeria will continue to work with its neighbours in the area of good neighbourliness.Receiving President Talon, who paid him an official visit on Tuesday in Abuja, President Buhari stated that when “Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding.”

The Nigerian leader recalled that on the assumption of office for the first term in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.

“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” local media reports on Wednesday quoted President Buhari as saying.

Responding, President Talon disclosed that he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to President Buhari for the robust leadership he displays in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, the challenges of 2020 were huge and that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.