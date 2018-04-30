Nigerian leader begins official working visit to US

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United States on an official working visit, which is at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.He arrived in Washington DC on Sunday ahead of his bilateral meeting with Trump on Monday, April 30 at the White House.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, noted that Buhari is the first African leader to visit Trump in the White House.

According to him, Buhari is the first African head of government to visit the Trump White House and that is a pointer to the fact that no matter how Nigerians take heir own country, it is hugely an important country and this recognition is being manifested in this visit.

“And for the President personally, it is equally important that of all the heads of state we have in the country, that he of all of them has come forward to meet President Donald Trump,” Shehu said in a statement on Sunday.

The White House had said that the relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance mutual prosperity.

It would be the second meeting, albeit a more detailed one, between President Buhari and his U.S. counterpart.

Both leaders had first met in September 2017 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly during a luncheon Trump held for some African leaders.

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said both presidents would discuss “ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

The bilateral meeting will also afford them the opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership,” he added.

After the meeting with Trump, President Buhari is scheduled to meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.

Talks will also be held between senior Nigerian Government officials and executives of major US companies in the areas of agriculture, aviation and transportation.

In the area of aviation, the Nigerian officials will be meeting with Boeing, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, on the National Carrier Project, according to the statement.

“On agriculture, they will meet with large equipment manufacturers with focus on harvesting and post-harvesting equipment.

“In the area of transportation, the officials will meet with the GE-led consortium for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow-gauge rail concession,” the statement added.