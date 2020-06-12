Nigerian leader celebrates 21 years of uninterrupted democratic rule

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2020 celebration of Democracy Day marks 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in Nigeria and that “this day provides us an opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, our achievements and struggles”.In a nationwide broadcast on Friday, Buhari said: “It is a day to honour our founding fathers who toiled to establish our republic and every Nigerian who has worked tirelessly to sustain it.

“We are celebrating this year’s Democracy Day despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which afflicts our nation and the whole world.”

He noted that sustaining the nation’s democracy this far has been a collective struggle and thanked Nigerians, especially leaders of various democratic institutions for their resilience.”

Buhari assured that this administration would always promote respect for the rule of law and ensure that the fundamental rights of the common Nigerian were protected.

He acknowledged the role of the country’s National Assembly in the quest to sustain democracy and achieve development objectives and thanked the leadership and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives for their invaluable support for his administration.

The Nigerian leader also acknowledged the role of the Nigerian press in the struggle and assured that “we will continue to guarantee freedom of the press as we place a high premium on responsible journalism that is devoid of hate speech, fake news, and other unethical professional conduct”.

He noted that the government recorded notable achievements in the course of implementing its nine priority objectives and are establishing a solid foundation for future success.

On the economic front, he said that the objectives had remained to stabilize the macroeconomy, achieve agricultural and food security, ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, develop infrastructure, fight corruption and improve governance.

“We have witnessed 11 quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019, but declined to 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every single economy in the world has suffered a decline. Ours has been relatively moderate,” he said.

According to him, agriculture remains the key to its economic diversification strategy and that the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative programme has continued to deliver significant quantities of affordable and high-quality fertilizers to the farmers.

He noted that Africa presents a huge opportunity for the country’s export base diversification and “we are developing our strategy to grow intra-Africa trade through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement”.

“In the area of security, we remain unshaken in our resolve to protect our national infrastructure, including on-shore and off-shore oil installations, secure our territorial waters and end piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Ending insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation is being accorded appropriate priorities and the men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have considerably downgraded such threats across all geo-political zones. “All the Local Governments that were taken over by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have long been recovered and are now occupied by indigenes of these areas who were hitherto forced to seek a living in areas far from their ancestral homes,” he said.