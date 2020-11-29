Nigerian leader condemns killing of 40 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State in northern Nigeria.A statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that Buhari described the killings as senseless.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” the statement said.

President Buhari assured that the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory”.

Local media reports said that 40 farmers were killed on Saturday around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The reports added that the farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

It was also gathered that an unspecified number of farmers were also taken away by the criminals.