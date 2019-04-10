Nigerian leader condemns killings in Kaduna, Rivers States

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violence in Kaduna State, which led to the death of 20 members of the Adara community.These unfortunate deaths are the latest incident between the Adara and Fulani peoples in the state, who have a long history of mistrust between themselves.

The Senior media aide to the president, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, that Buhari also condemned the resurgence of cultist killings in Rivers State and ordered for increased community and law enforcement action against its escalation.

Buhari also appealed for peace and decries the on-going culture of ‘an eye for an eye’ that has fuelled a number of attacks and reprisal attacks, with the two communities at different times, suffering casualties in Kajuru and Kachia local governments in Kaduna state.

The report by Daily Independent on Wednesday said that Buhari appealed to the indigenes of Kaduna and other Nigerians to refrain from comments in the traditional and social media, especially by people who have little knowledge of the history of the longstanding conflict.

The statement added that such comments can fuel further conflict in the area and between the two groups.

Buhari also made a special appeal to traditional and religious leaders to be cautious with their comments on the conflict, insisting that whatever words they share publicly should not be inflammatory, but be inspired by an interest in peace.

He condoled with those who lost loved ones in the attacks and assured that “the entire nation grieves with you. The Nigerian army and police are already in the area to ensure that peace and security are restored”.

In response to reports of the resurgence of cultism leading to loss of lives in Rivers State, President Buhari called on law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to end the menace before it further escalates.

The president urged quick and effective intervention by community and civic leaders in support of law enforcement efforts, in all such areas bedeviled by cultist attacks and inter-communal violence.