Nigerian leader condemns murder of 5 aid workers in northern Borno State

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of five aid workers, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State in northern Nigeria.A statement by the Special Adviser to Nigerian president on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari stated on Wednesday that his government would continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria.

The statement, which was issued few hours after online video showed the execution of five persons by masked men in military camouflage, suspected to be Boko Haram fighters, sympathized with the families of the five aid workers, and pledged that the perpetrators would face the law.

Local media reports on Thursday said that Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

Buhari thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria and assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures in ensuring that suck acts do not occur again.

He prayed for God to comfort their families for the irreplaceable loss.