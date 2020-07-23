International › APA

Happening now

Nigerian leader condemns murder of 5 aid workers in northern Borno State

Published on 23.07.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of five aid workers, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State in northern Nigeria.A statement by the Special Adviser to Nigerian president on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari stated on Wednesday that his government would continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria.

The statement, which was issued few hours after online video showed the execution of five persons by masked men in military camouflage, suspected to be Boko Haram fighters, sympathized with the families of the five aid workers, and pledged that the perpetrators would face the law.

Local media reports on Thursday said that Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

Buhari thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria and assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures in ensuring that suck acts do not occur again.

He prayed for God to comfort their families for the irreplaceable loss.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top