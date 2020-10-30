Nigerian leader condoles with President Kabore of Burkina Faso over father’s death

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso over the demise of the president’s 90-year old father, Bila Kabore.The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Nigerian President, Malam Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja that the Nigerian leader spoke with his Burki Faso counterpart on phone late on Thursday.

“I am deeply pained and saddened to hear of the death of your beloved and respected father.

‘`He was an outstanding leader who cared for all. His life was devoted towards the progress of the Burkinabe nation and its people.

‘`May God give you, the family and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, please accept our heartfelt condolences. May God repose his soul,” the Nigerian leader said.

The late Mr. Kabore was a distinguished Burkinabe, who served as Minister of Finance in the 1960s, a board member of the country’s Central Bank and at one-time, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).