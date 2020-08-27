Nigerian leader congratulates AfDB President on re-election

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).Dr. Adesina was unanimously returned as President on Thursday during the bank’s 55th annual meetings, which is being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari said that “President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank, who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.”

Adesina’s re-election was mired in controversy after he was charged with alleged ethical violations.

Amid the controversy, President Buhari endorsed Adesina, assuring him of the country’s support.

And, after repeated investigations, the former Nigerian Agriculture Minister was cleared of all charges levelled against him, paving the way for his re-election.

“President Buhari believes Dr Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s,” the statement said.

“The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr. Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

“While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr. Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent,” the statement added.