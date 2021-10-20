Nigerian leader hosts visiting Turkish President in Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a two-day official visit to the country.A statement by the Senior Special Adviser to Nigerian President, Mr. Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja stated that President Erdogan would fly in from Angola and that he will be accompanied by the Turkish First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan.

According the statement, the Turkish leader is expected to leave for Togo at the end of his visit to Nigeria.

“In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MOUs and they will authorize the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

“In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja, while his wife, Emine, accompanied by Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11 in Abuja.

“The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA.

“Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations,” the statement added.