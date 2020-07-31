Nigerian leader laments abuse of privilege by some trusted officials of govt

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says that some officials trusted by his administration have abused the privilege.Speaking after observing the Eid-El Kabir prayers on Friday in Abuja, Buhari told journalists that “there has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration.”

Reacting to the monumental corruption in two institutions of government, the anti-graft agency and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) Buhari said: “A number of assets have been recovered and some money; but we have introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA), where all the money are taken.

“I said assets should be sold and the money put into TSA so the money can be identified at any level. And I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriate public funds.”

The anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and being investigated for alleged corrupt practices and the chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended.

Earlier in his Sallah message, President Buhari commended the sacrifices of Muslims and Christians in abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines for the good of society.

According to Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari gave the commendation in his Sallah message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Buhari assured Nigerians that, “On our own part, we shall continue to provide economic reliefs to the people to minimize the unintended hardships these guidelines have inflicted.”

He reminded worshippers that COVID-19 is worldwide affliction with Churches and Mosques closed and social distancing imposed to safeguard public health.

Buhari, therefore, reiterated his call on Nigerians to continue to exercise patience and understanding over the inconveniences created by the precautionary measures taken, especially the regulations on places of worship.

He said the outbreak of coronavirus had made it ”difficult for people to gather in places of worship as they are used to”, urging worshipers to follow the guidelines for the safety of their lives and loved ones.

The Nigerian government declared Thursday and Friday this week as public holidays for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.